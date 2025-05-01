Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.4 Relationships and Communication
Partnerships and Singlehood
Multiple Choice
Couples who cohabitate:
A
will most likely get married within the next 5 years.
B
enjoy most of the benefits of marriage.
C
will most likely get married but get divorced.
D
report higher household income than married couples.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cohabitation: Cohabitation refers to an arrangement where two people live together in a romantic relationship without being legally married.
Analyze the benefits of cohabitation: Couples who cohabitate often share financial responsibilities, emotional support, and household duties, which are similar to some benefits of marriage.
Compare cohabitation with marriage: While cohabitation provides many of the same benefits as marriage, it does not include legal or societal recognition, which can impact areas like inheritance, tax benefits, and healthcare decisions.
Evaluate the options provided: Consider each statement in the context of research and statistics on cohabitation. For example, studies show that cohabitating couples often enjoy many of the same benefits as married couples, but they may not necessarily have higher household incomes than married couples.
Select the most accurate statement: Based on the analysis, identify the option that aligns with the evidence about cohabitation, which is that cohabitating couples 'enjoy most of the benefits of marriage.'
