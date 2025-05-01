Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.4 Relationships and Communication
Partnerships and Singlehood
Multiple Choice
Julia and Mark were 21 and 24 respectively when they got married. Based on what we know about marriage statistics, Julia and Mark
A
most likely got married in early 1970s.
B
most likely moved in together before getting married.
C
most likely got married in 2020s.
D
have a large social capital.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is about marriage statistics and trends, which are influenced by societal norms and historical patterns. This requires analyzing the time period and behaviors associated with marriage.
Identify the key details: Julia and Mark's ages (21 and 24) at the time of marriage are provided. This information can help us infer the time period and societal trends relevant to their marriage.
Consider historical marriage trends: Research shows that in the early 1970s, it was common for couples to marry in their early 20s. In contrast, in the 2020s, the average age of marriage has increased significantly, often into the late 20s or early 30s.
Analyze cohabitation trends: Moving in together before marriage became more common in the late 20th century and is especially prevalent in the 2020s. This trend was less common in the early 1970s.
Evaluate social capital: Social capital refers to the networks, relationships, and resources that individuals or couples have. While this is not directly tied to the ages or time period of marriage, it could be inferred based on their social and economic context.
