Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.6 Weight Management
Factors Affecting Weight
Multiple Choice
Why does weight cycling occur?
A
Trying to reduce weight by running and not reducing calorie intake.
B
Body’s response to dieting by slowing down metabolism and storing energy.
C
Easier access to and overconsumption of fast food.
D
Having an FTO gene variant that causes periodic fluctuations of weight.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of weight cycling: Weight cycling, also known as 'yo-yo dieting,' refers to repeated cycles of weight loss and weight gain. It often occurs due to physiological and behavioral factors.
Analyze the body's response to dieting: When calorie intake is reduced or exercise is increased without proper nutritional balance, the body may slow down its metabolism to conserve energy. This can lead to weight regain when normal eating resumes.
Consider the role of fast food consumption: The availability and overconsumption of calorie-dense, nutrient-poor fast foods can contribute to weight gain after a period of weight loss, especially if healthy eating habits are not maintained.
Examine genetic factors: Certain genetic variants, such as the FTO gene, have been linked to weight regulation and may predispose individuals to fluctuations in weight. This can make maintaining a stable weight more challenging.
Connect the factors: Weight cycling is often a result of a combination of slowed metabolism, behavioral patterns (like overeating fast food), and genetic predispositions. Addressing these factors holistically is key to breaking the cycle.
