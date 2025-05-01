Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.6 Weight Management
Risks of Overweight & Obesity
Multiple Choice
Which statement below is not true?
A
Obesity is linked to higher chances of developing depression.
B
Individual with overweight is 3 times more likely to die from type 2 diabetes.
C
Individual with class III obesity is 4 times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease.
D
Individual who has experienced weight stigma can become depressed and withdraw from social events.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The question is asking which statement is NOT true, meaning we need to evaluate the accuracy of each statement provided.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Obesity is linked to higher chances of developing depression.' Research shows that obesity is indeed associated with an increased risk of depression due to factors like inflammation, hormonal changes, and social stigma. This statement is true.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'Individual with overweight is 3 times more likely to die from type 2 diabetes.' This statement needs to be carefully evaluated. Overweight individuals are at increased risk for type 2 diabetes, but the claim of being '3 times more likely to die' may not be accurate. Verify this against credible health data.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'Individual with class III obesity is 4 times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease.' Class III obesity (BMI ≥ 40) is strongly linked to cardiovascular disease, and studies support a significantly increased risk. This statement is likely true.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'Individual who has experienced weight stigma can become depressed and withdraw from social events.' Weight stigma is a well-documented factor contributing to mental health issues like depression and social withdrawal. This statement is true. Based on this analysis, the second statement appears to be the one that is not true.
