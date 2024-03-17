16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum of a Point Mass
Problem 11.39
(II) A particle is at the position (x, y, z) = (1.0, 2.0, 3.0)m. It is traveling with a vector velocity (-5.0 ,+ 2.8, -3.1)m/s . Its mass is 4.3 kg. What is its vector angular momentum about the origin?
