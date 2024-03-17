16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Problem 11.9
(II) A uniform disk turns at 4.1 rev/s around a frictionless central axis. A nonrotating rod, of the same mass as the disk and length equal to the disk’s diameter, is dropped onto the freely spinning disk, Fig. 11–32. They then turn together around the spindle with their centers superposed. What is the angular frequency in rev/s of the combination?
<IMAGE>
