Water drives a waterwheel (or turbine) of radius R = 3.0 m as shown in Fig. 11–50. The water enters at a speed v₁ = 7.0m/s and exits from the waterwheel at a speed v₂= 3.8 m/s.

(c) If the water causes the waterwheel to make one revolution every 6.0 s, how much power is delivered to the wheel?

<IMAGE>