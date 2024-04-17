(II) A person of mass 75 kg stands at the center of a rotating merry-go-round platform of radius 3.0 m and moment of inertia 920. kg·m² . The platform rotates without friction with angular velocity 0.95 rad/s . The person walks radially to the edge of the platform.

(b) Calculate the rotational kinetic energy of the system of platform plus person before and after the person’s walk.