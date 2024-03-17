16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion
13:31 minutes
Problem 11.42
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Two lightweight rods 24 cm in length are mounted perpendicular to an axle and at 180° to each other (Fig. 11–35). At the end of each rod is a 480-g mass. The rods are spaced 42 cm apart along the axle. The axle rotates at 4.5 rad/s .
(a) What is the component of the total angular momentum along the axle?
(b) What angle does the vector angular momentum make with the axle? [Hint: Remember that the vector angular momentum must be calculated about the same point for both masses, which could be the cm.]
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:13m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos