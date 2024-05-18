Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gyroscopic Precession Gyroscopic precession is the phenomenon where a spinning object, like a gyroscope, experiences a change in the orientation of its rotational axis due to an external torque. When a torque is applied perpendicular to the axis of rotation, the gyroscope does not tip over but instead moves in a circular path, resulting in precession. The rate of precession depends on the angular momentum of the gyroscope and the magnitude of the applied torque.

Angular Momentum Angular momentum is a measure of the rotational motion of an object and is defined as the product of its moment of inertia and its angular velocity. For a gyroscope, the angular momentum vector points along the axis of rotation. The conservation of angular momentum is crucial in understanding how the gyroscope maintains its orientation and how it responds to external forces, such as gravity.