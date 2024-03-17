16. Angular Momentum
Problem 11.50
(II) Suppose a 5.2 x 10¹⁰kg meteorite struck the Earth at the equator with a speed v = 2.2 x 10⁴ m/s , as shown in Fig. 11–38 and remained stuck. By what factor would this affect the rotational frequency of the Earth (1 rev/day)?
<IMAGE>
