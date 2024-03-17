16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Momentum
Problem 11.74
The position of a particle with mass m traveling on a helical path (see Fig. 11–48) is given by
r→ = R cos (2πz/d) î + R sin (2πz/d) ĵ + zk̂
where R and d are the radius and pitch of the helix, respectively, and z has time dependence z = v𝓏 t where v𝓏 is the (constant) component of velocity in the z direction. Determine the time-dependent angular momentum L→ of the particle about the origin.
<IMAGE>
