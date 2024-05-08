Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Momentum Angular momentum is a measure of the rotational motion of an object and is defined as the product of the moment of inertia and the angular velocity. For a solid wheel, the moment of inertia depends on its mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation. Understanding angular momentum is crucial for analyzing how the wheel's rotation affects the precession of the axle.

Precession Precession is the phenomenon where the axis of a rotating object moves in a circular path due to an external torque. In this case, the gravitational force acting on the wheel creates a torque that causes the axle to precess. The rate of precession can be calculated using the relationship between angular momentum and the torque applied.