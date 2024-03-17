16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion
Problem 11.37
(II) Two identical particles have equal but opposite momenta, p→ and -p→, but they are not traveling along the same line. Show that the total angular momentum of this system does not depend on the choice of origin.
