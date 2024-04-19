Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangential Acceleration Tangential acceleration refers to the rate of change of the tangential velocity of an object moving along a circular path. It is given by the formula a_tan = αR, where α is the angular acceleration and R is the radius of the circle. This acceleration acts along the direction of the motion and is responsible for changing the speed of the particle as it moves along the circular path. Recommended video: Guided course 08:17 08:17 Acceleration in 2D

Torque Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object, which causes it to rotate about an axis. It is calculated using the formula τ = r × F, where τ is the torque vector, r is the position vector from the axis of rotation to the point of force application, and F is the force vector. The direction of torque is determined by the right-hand rule, and it plays a crucial role in rotational dynamics. Recommended video: Guided course 08:55 08:55 Net Torque & Sign of Torque