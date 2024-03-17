16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
4:15 minutes
Problem 11.53b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) On a level billiards table a cue ball, initially at rest at point O on the table, is struck so that it leaves the cue stick with a center-of-mass speed v₀ and ω₀ a “reverse” spin of angular speed (see Fig. 11–41). A kinetic friction force acts on the ball as it initially skids across the table.
(b) Using conservation of angular momentum, find the critical angular speed ω_C such that, if ω₀=ω_C, kinetic friction will bring the ball to a complete (as opposed to momentary) stop. <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
1
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos