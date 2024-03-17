(III) On a level billiards table a cue ball, initially at rest at point O on the table, is struck so that it leaves the cue stick with a center-of-mass speed v₀ and ω₀ a “reverse” spin of angular speed (see Fig. 11–41). A kinetic friction force acts on the ball as it initially skids across the table.

(b) Using conservation of angular momentum, find the critical angular speed ω_C such that, if ω₀=ω_C, kinetic friction will bring the ball to a complete (as opposed to momentary) stop. <IMAGE>