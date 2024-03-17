"A boy rolls a tire along a straight level street. The tire has mass 8.0 kg, radius 0.32 m and moment of inertia about its central axis of symmetry of 0.83 kg·m². The boy pushes the tire forward away from him at a speed of 2.1 m/s and sees that the tire leans 12° to the right (Fig. 11–49).

(a) How will the resultant torque due to gravity and the normal force F→_N affect the subsequent motion of the tire?

<IMAGE>"