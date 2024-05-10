The time-dependent position of a point object which moves counterclockwise along the circumference of a circle (radius R) in the xy plane with constant speed υ is given by





r→ = î R cos ωt + ĵ R sin ωt





where the constant ω = v/R. Determine the velocity v→ and angular velocity ω→ of this object and then show that these three vectors obey the relation v→ = ω→ x r→ .