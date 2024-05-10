12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
10:12 minutes
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The time-dependent position of a point object which moves counterclockwise along the circumference of a circle (radius R) in the xy plane with constant speed υ is given by
r→ = î R cos ωt + ĵ R sin ωt
where the constant ω = v/R. Determine the velocity v→ and angular velocity ω→ of this object and then show that these three vectors obey the relation v→ = ω→ x r→ .
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:10m
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos