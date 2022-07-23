A position vector in the first quadrant has an x-component of 6 m and a magnitude of 10 m. What is the value of its y-component?
Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components. v = (7.5 m/s, 30 degrees clockwise from the positive y-axis)
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Key Concepts
Vectors
Components of a Vector
Trigonometry in Physics
A runner is training for an upcoming marathon by running around a 100-m-diameter circular track at constant speed. Let a coordinate system have its origin at the center of the circle with the x-axis pointing east and the y-axis north. The runner starts at (x,y) = (50m, 0m) and runs 2.5 times around the track in aclockwise direction. What is his displacement vector? Give your answer as a magnitude and direction.
Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components.
Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components. F = (50.0 N, 36.9 degrees counterclockwise from the positive y-axis)
Let C = (3.15 m, 15 degrees above the neagtive x-axis) and D = (25.6, 30 degrees to the right of the negative y-axis). Find the x and y components of each vector.
A velocity vector 40 degrees below the positive x-axis has a y-component of -10 m/s. What is the value of its x-component?