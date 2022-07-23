A position vector in the first quadrant has an x-component of 6 m and a magnitude of 10 m. What is the value of its y-component?
Ch 03: Vectors and Coordinate Systems
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 3, Problem 6b
Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components.
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Step 1: Understand the problem. The vector v = 440 m/s is given with a direction of 30 degrees below the positive x-axis. This means the angle is measured clockwise from the positive x-axis. We need to find the x- and y-components of this vector.
Step 2: Recall the formulas for the components of a vector. The x-component of a vector is given by v_x = v * cos(θ), and the y-component is given by v_y = v * sin(θ). Here, θ is the angle the vector makes with the positive x-axis.
Step 3: Note the direction of the components. Since the angle is below the x-axis, the y-component will be negative. The x-component will remain positive because the vector points in the positive x-direction.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formulas. Use v = 440 m/s and θ = 30 degrees. For the x-component: v_x = 440 * cos(30). For the y-component: v_y = 440 * sin(30).
Step 5: Simplify the trigonometric expressions. Use the known values of cos(30) = √3/2 and sin(30) = 1/2 to express the components. This gives v_x = 440 * (√3/2) and v_y = 440 * (-1/2).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vectors
Vectors are quantities that have both magnitude and direction. In physics, they are often represented graphically as arrows, where the length of the arrow indicates the magnitude and the direction of the arrow indicates the direction of the vector. Understanding vectors is essential for analyzing motion and forces in two or three dimensions.
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Components of a Vector
The components of a vector are the projections of that vector along the axes of a coordinate system, typically the x-axis and y-axis. For a vector given in polar form (magnitude and angle), the x-component can be found using the cosine of the angle, while the y-component is found using the sine of the angle. This breakdown allows for easier calculations in physics problems involving motion and forces.
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Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, relate the angles of a triangle to the ratios of its sides. In the context of vectors, these functions are used to resolve a vector into its components. For example, if a vector makes an angle θ with the x-axis, the x-component is found using cos(θ) and the y-component using sin(θ), which is fundamental in analyzing vector quantities in physics.
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