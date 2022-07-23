Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, relate the angles of a triangle to the ratios of its sides. In the context of vectors, these functions are used to calculate the components of a vector based on its angle and magnitude. For example, if a vector makes an angle θ with the x-axis, the x-component is given by the product of the vector's magnitude and cos(θ), while the y-component is given by the product of the magnitude and sin(θ).