Textbook Question
Let , and . Find the magnitude and the direction of .
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Let , and . Find the magnitude and the direction of .
Let = (5.0 m, 30 degrees counterclockwise from vertically up). Find the x- and y-components of in each of the two coordinate systems shown in FIGURE EX3.21.
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and F = A - 4B. What are the magnitude and direction of vector F?
Let E = 2i + 3j and F = 2i - 2j. Find the magnitude of -E - 2F.
Let E = 2i + 3j and F = 2i - 2j. Find the magnitude of E and F.
What are the x- and y-components of the velocity vector shown in FIGURE EX3.20?