Break each vector into its components. For vector A, calculate the x-component as A_x = A * cos(20°) and the y-component as A_y = -A * sin(20°) (negative because it is south of east). For vector B, since it points directly north, its x-component is B_x = 0 and its y-component is B_y = B. For vector C, calculate the x-component as C_x = -C * cos(70°) (negative because it is west) and the y-component as C_y = -C * sin(70°) (negative because it is south).