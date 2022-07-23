Textbook Question
Let = (5.0 m, 30 degrees counterclockwise from vertically up). Find the x- and y-components of in each of the two coordinate systems shown in FIGURE EX3.21.
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Let = (5.0 m, 30 degrees counterclockwise from vertically up). Find the x- and y-components of in each of the two coordinate systems shown in FIGURE EX3.21.
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and F = A - 4B. What are the magnitude and direction of vector F?
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and F = A - 4B. Draw a coordinate system and on it show vectors A, B, and F.
Let E = 2i + 3j and F = 2i - 2j. Find the magnitude of E and F.
FIGURE EX3.19 shows vectors A and B. What is C = A + B? Write your answer in component form using unit vectors.
What are the x- and y-components of the velocity vector shown in FIGURE EX3.20?