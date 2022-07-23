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Ch 04: Kinematics in Two Dimensions
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 04: Kinematics in Two DimensionsProblem 48a
Chapter 4, Problem 48a

A projectile is launched from ground level at angle θ and speed v0 into a headwind that causes a constant horizontal acceleration of magnitude a opposite the direction of motion. Find an expression in terms of a and g for the launch angle that gives maximum range.

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Start by recalling the general equation for the range of a projectile in the absence of air resistance: \( R = \frac{v_0^2 \sin(2\theta)}{g} \). However, in this case, there is a horizontal acceleration \( a \) due to the headwind, which modifies the motion.
Break the motion into horizontal and vertical components. The horizontal motion is affected by the headwind, so the horizontal acceleration is \( -a \). The horizontal velocity at any time \( t \) is given by \( v_x = v_0 \cos(\theta) - at \).
For the vertical motion, the acceleration is due to gravity \( g \), and the vertical velocity at any time \( t \) is \( v_y = v_0 \sin(\theta) - gt \). The projectile reaches the ground when \( y = 0 \), which gives the total time of flight \( T \). Solve for \( T \) using the vertical motion equation: \( y = v_0 \sin(\theta) t - \frac{1}{2} g t^2 = 0 \). This simplifies to \( T = \frac{2 v_0 \sin(\theta)}{g} \).
Now, use the horizontal motion to find the range \( R \). The range is the horizontal displacement when the projectile lands, given by \( R = \int_0^T v_x \, dt \). Substitute \( v_x = v_0 \cos(\theta) - at \) and integrate over the time interval \( [0, T] \). This gives \( R = v_0 \cos(\theta) T - \frac{1}{2} a T^2 \). Substitute \( T = \frac{2 v_0 \sin(\theta)}{g} \) into this expression.
To maximize the range \( R \), take the derivative of \( R \) with respect to \( \theta \), set it equal to zero, and solve for \( \theta \). This will yield the launch angle \( \theta \) in terms of \( a \) and \( g \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Projectile Motion

Projectile motion refers to the motion of an object that is launched into the air and is subject to gravitational force and any other forces acting on it, such as air resistance. The trajectory of a projectile is typically parabolic, and its motion can be analyzed in two dimensions: horizontal and vertical. Understanding the components of velocity and the effects of gravity is crucial for determining the range and height of the projectile.
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Range of a Projectile

The range of a projectile is the horizontal distance it travels before landing. It depends on the initial speed, launch angle, and the effects of any forces acting on the projectile, such as gravity and air resistance. The optimal launch angle for maximum range in a vacuum is 45 degrees, but this angle changes when other forces, like a headwind, are considered, necessitating adjustments in calculations.
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Effect of Headwind

A headwind is a wind that blows directly opposite to the direction of motion of the projectile, creating a constant horizontal acceleration that affects its range. This force reduces the effective horizontal velocity of the projectile, requiring a recalibration of the launch angle to achieve maximum range. Understanding how to incorporate this opposing force into the equations of motion is essential for solving problems involving projectiles in windy conditions.
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