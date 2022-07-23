Starting from rest, a DVD steadily accelerates to 500 rpm in 1.0 s, rotates at this angular speed for 3.0 s, then steadily decelerates to a halt in 2.0 s. How many revolutions does it make?
A projectile's horizontal range over level ground is . At what launch angle or angles will the projectile land at half of its maximum possible range?
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Key Concepts
Projectile Motion
Range of a Projectile
Launch Angle
A projectile is launched from ground level at angle θ and speed v0 into a headwind that causes a constant horizontal acceleration of magnitude a opposite the direction of motion. Find an expression in terms of a and g for the launch angle that gives maximum range.
A gray kangaroo can bound across level ground with each jump carrying it 10 m from the takeoff point. Typically the kangaroo leaves the ground at a 20° angle. If this is so: What is its maximum height above the ground?
A spaceship maneuvering near Planet Zeta is located at relative to the planet, and traveling at . It turns on its thruster engine and accelerates with for . What is the spaceship's position when the engine shuts off? Give your answer as a position vector measured in .
A 5.0-m-diameter merry-go-round is initially turning with a 4.0 s period. It slows down and stops in 20 s. How many revolutions does the merry-go-round make as it stops?
A projectile is launched from ground level at angle θ and speed v₀ into a headwind that causes a constant horizontal acceleration of magnitude a opposite the direction of motion. What is the angle for maximum range if a is 10% of g?