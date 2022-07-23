Step 5: Calculate the angular displacement during the deceleration phase. First, find the angular deceleration \( \alpha \) using \( \alpha = \frac{\Delta \omega}{\Delta t} \), where \( \Delta \omega \) is the change in angular velocity (from \( \omega \) to 0) and \( \Delta t = 2.0 \) s. Then, use the kinematic equation \( \theta = \omega_0 t + \frac{1}{2} \alpha t^2 \), where \( \omega_0 \) is the initial angular velocity (calculated in Step 1). Finally, sum up the angular displacements from all three phases and convert the total angular displacement from radians to revolutions using \( \text{revolutions} = \frac{\theta}{2\pi} \).