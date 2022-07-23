Starting from rest, a DVD steadily accelerates to 500 rpm in 1.0 s, rotates at this angular speed for 3.0 s, then steadily decelerates to a halt in 2.0 s. How many revolutions does it make?
A 5.0-m-diameter merry-go-round is initially turning with a 4.0 s period. It slows down and stops in 20 s. How many revolutions does the merry-go-round make as it stops?
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Key Concepts
Angular Velocity
Angular Deceleration
Total Revolutions
FIGURE EX4.36 shows the angular velocity graph of the crankshaft in a car. What is the crankshaft's angular acceleration at t = 3s
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