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Ch 15: Oscillations
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 15: OscillationsProblem 14
Chapter 15, Problem 14

A 200 g air-track glider is attached to a spring. The glider is pushed in 10 cm and released. A student with a stopwatch finds that 10 oscillations take 12.0 s. What is the spring constant?

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Convert the mass of the glider from grams to kilograms. Since 1 g = 0.001 kg, the mass \( m \) is \( 200 \times 0.001 = 0.2 \, \text{kg} \).
Determine the period of one oscillation. The period \( T \) is the time for one complete oscillation, which can be calculated by dividing the total time for 10 oscillations by 10: \( T = \frac{12.0}{10} \, \text{s} \).
Use the formula for the period of a mass-spring system: \( T = 2\pi \sqrt{\frac{m}{k}} \), where \( T \) is the period, \( m \) is the mass, and \( k \) is the spring constant. Rearrange this formula to solve for \( k \): \( k = \frac{4\pi^2 m}{T^2} \).
Substitute the known values into the formula: \( m = 0.2 \, \text{kg} \) and \( T \) (calculated in step 2). Ensure that \( T \) is squared in the denominator.
Simplify the expression to find the spring constant \( k \). The units of \( k \) will be in \( \text{N/m} \), as it represents the stiffness of the spring.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hooke's Law

Hooke's Law states that the force exerted by a spring is directly proportional to the displacement from its equilibrium position, expressed as F = -kx, where F is the force, k is the spring constant, and x is the displacement. This principle is fundamental in understanding how springs behave when compressed or stretched.
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Spring Force (Hooke's Law)

Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM)

Simple Harmonic Motion is a type of periodic motion where an object oscillates around an equilibrium position. In the case of a mass-spring system, the motion is characterized by a restoring force proportional to the displacement, leading to a sinusoidal motion. The period of oscillation depends on the mass and the spring constant.
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Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums

Period of Oscillation

The period of oscillation is the time taken for one complete cycle of motion in a harmonic system. For a mass-spring system, the period T can be calculated using the formula T = 2π√(m/k), where m is the mass attached to the spring and k is the spring constant. This relationship is crucial for determining the spring constant from the observed oscillation time.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An air-track glider attached to a spring oscillates with a period of 1.5 s. At t = 0 s the glider is 5.00 cm left of the equilibrium position and moving to the right at 36.3 cm/s. What is the phase constant?

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Textbook Question

A 200 g mass attached to a horizontal spring oscillates at a frequency of 2.0 Hz. At t = 0 s, the mass is at x = 5.0 cm and has vx = -30 cm/s. Determine: The maximum speed.

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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX15.7 is the position-versus-time graph of a particle in simple harmonic motion. What is vmax?

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Textbook Question

A block attached to a spring with unknown spring constant oscillates with a period of 2.0 s. What is the period if the amplitude is doubled?

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Textbook Question

An object in simple harmonic motion has an amplitude of 8.0 cm, n angular frequency of 0.25 rad/s, and a phase constant of π rad. Draw a velocity graph showing two cycles of the motion.

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Textbook Question

A block attached to a spring with unknown spring constant oscillates with a period of 2.0 s. What is the period if The spring constant is doubled? Parts a to d are independent questions, each referring to the initial situation.

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