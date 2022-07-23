The position of a 50 g oscillating mass is given by 𝓍(t) = (2.0 cm) cos (10 t - π/4), where t is in s. Determine: The initial conditions.
A 200 g mass attached to a horizontal spring oscillates at a frequency of 2.0 Hz. At t = 0 s, the mass is at x = 5.0 cm and has vx = -30 cm/s. Determine: The maximum speed.
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Key Concepts
Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM)
Maximum Speed in SHM
Frequency and Angular Frequency
A 200 g mass attached to a horizontal spring oscillates at a frequency of 2.0 Hz. At t = 0 s, the mass is at x = 5.0 cm and has vx = -30 cm/s. Determine: The position at t = 0.40 s.
A 200 g air-track glider is attached to a spring. The glider is pushed in 10 cm and released. A student with a stopwatch finds that 10 oscillations take 12.0 s. What is the spring constant?
A block attached to a spring with unknown spring constant oscillates with a period of 2.0 s. What is the period if the amplitude is doubled?
A 200 g mass attached to a horizontal spring oscillates at a frequency of 2.0 Hz. At t = 0 s, the mass is at x = 5.0 cm and has vₓ = -30 cm/s. Determine: The total energy.
A block attached to a spring with unknown spring constant oscillates with a period of 2.0 s. What is the period if The spring constant is doubled? Parts a to d are independent questions, each referring to the initial situation.