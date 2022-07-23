FIGURE EX15.7 is the position-versus-time graph of a particle in simple harmonic motion. What is vmax?
An air-track glider attached to a spring oscillates with a period of 1.5 s. At t = 0 s the glider is 5.00 cm left of the equilibrium position and moving to the right at 36.3 cm/s. What is the phase constant?
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Key Concepts
Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM)
Phase Constant
Equations of Motion for SHM
A 200 g air-track glider is attached to a spring. The glider is pushed in 10 cm and released. A student with a stopwatch finds that 10 oscillations take 12.0 s. What is the spring constant?
FIGURE EX15.7 is the position-versus-time graph of a particle in simple harmonic motion. What is the phase constant?
A block attached to a spring with unknown spring constant oscillates with a period of 2.0 s. What is the period if the amplitude is doubled?
An object in simple harmonic motion has an amplitude of 8.0 cm, n angular frequency of 0.25 rad/s, and a phase constant of π rad. Draw a velocity graph showing two cycles of the motion.
A block attached to a spring with unknown spring constant oscillates with a period of 2.0 s. What is the period if The spring constant is doubled? Parts a to d are independent questions, each referring to the initial situation.