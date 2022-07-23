Period of Oscillation

The period of oscillation is the time taken for one complete cycle of motion in a periodic system. For a mass-spring system undergoing SHM, the period (T) is given by the formula T = 2π√(m/k), where m is the mass and k is the spring constant. Importantly, the period remains constant regardless of the amplitude of oscillation, as long as the system is ideal and not subject to damping or non-linear effects.