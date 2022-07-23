Mechanical Energy in Oscillatory Systems

In oscillatory systems, mechanical energy is conserved and can be expressed as the sum of kinetic and potential energy. For a mass-spring system, the total mechanical energy (E) is given by E = 1/2 k A², where k is the spring constant and A is the amplitude. At any point in the oscillation, the energy can be divided into kinetic energy (due to motion) and potential energy (due to displacement from equilibrium). This concept is crucial for determining the total energy of the system.