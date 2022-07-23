Relate the force exerted by the light to the radiation pressure. The radiation pressure \( P \) is given by \( P = \frac{I}{c} \) for perfectly absorbing surfaces, where \( I \) is the light intensity and \( c \) is the speed of light (\( 3.0 \times 10^8 \; \text{m/s} \)). The force exerted by the light is \( F_{light} = P \cdot A \), where \( A \) is the area of the paper.