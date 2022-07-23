When the Voyager 2 spacecraft passed Neptune in 1989, it was 4.5×109 km from the earth. Its radio transmitter, with which it sent back data and s, broadcast with a mere 21 W of power. Assuming that the transmitter broadcast equally in all directions, What signal intensity was received on the earth?
A laser beam shines straight up onto a flat, black foil of mass m. Find an expression for the laser power P needed to levitate the foil.
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Key Concepts
Laser Power and Radiation Pressure
Gravitational Force
Momentum of Photons
The intensity of sunlight reaching the earth is 1360 W/m2. Assuming all the sunlight is absorbed, what is the radiation-pressure force on the earth? Give your answer in newtons.
Unpolarized light of intensity I₀ is incident on a stack of 7 polarizing filters, each with its axis rotated 15° cw with respect to the previous filter. What light intensity emerges from the last filter?
For a science project, you would like to horizontally suspend an 8.5 by 11 inch sheet of black paper in a vertical beam of light whose dimensions exactly match the paper. If the mass of the sheet is 1.0 g, what light intensity will you need?
What is the total energy density in an electromagnetic wave of intensity 1000 W/m2?
It has been proposed that small spacecraft could reach other planets in a fairly short time—days instead of many months—if they unfurl a reflective sail and are accelerated by a powerful laser beam generated by an earth-orbiting laser. What speed would a spacecraft need to reach Mars in 8.0 days when Mars is closest to earth?