Textbook Question
FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the value of the inductance L?
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FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the value of the inductance L?
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FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the emf frequency f?