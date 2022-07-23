Step 4: Use Ohm's Law and the concept of voltage division in AC circuits to find the voltages across the resistor and capacitor. The voltage across the resistor \( Vᵣ \) is given by \( Vᵣ = I R \), and the voltage across the capacitor \( V_c \) is given by \( V_c = I Z_c \), where \( I \) is the current in the circuit. The current can be determined using the total impedance of the circuit.