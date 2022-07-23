Use the formula for refraction at a spherical surface: \( \frac{n_1}{s} + \frac{n_2}{s'} = \frac{n_2 - n_1}{R} \), where \( n_1 \) is the refractive index of the medium the light is coming from (air), \( n_2 \) is the refractive index of the medium the light is entering (water), \( s \) is the object distance (distance of the cat's face from the bowl), \( s' \) is the image distance (distance where the fish sees the cat's face), and \( R \) is the radius of curvature of the spherical surface.