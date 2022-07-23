A simple and relatively inexpensive microscope eyepiece is the Ramsden eyepiece shown in FIGURE P35.40. Two plano-convex lenses have their curved surfaces facing each other, which a more advanced analysis shows is the orientation that minimizes spherical aberration. That same analysis finds that chromatic aberration is minimized with lens spacing L = 1/2 (f₁ + f₂). Your task is to design a 10x Ramsden eyepiece in which the first lens has a focal length of 30 mm. What are (a) the focal length and (b) the spacing of the second lens?
A microscope with a tube length of 180 mm achieves a total magnification of 800x with a 40x objective and a 20x eyepiece. The microscope is focused for viewing with a relaxed eye. Approximately how far is the sample from the objective lens?
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Key Concepts
Total Magnification
Lens Formula
Relaxed Eye Focus
Mars (6800 km diameter) is viewed through a telescope on a night when it is 1.1 x 10⁸ km from the earth. Its angular size as seen through the eyepiece is 0.50°, the same size as the full moon seen by the naked eye. If the eyepiece focal length is 25 mm, how long is the telescope?
The cornea, a boundary between the air and the aqueous humor, has a 3.0 cm focal length when acting alone. What is its radius of curvature?
White light is incident onto a 30° prism at the 40° angle shown in FIGURE P35.41. Violet light emerges perpendicular to the rear face of the prism. The index of refraction of violet light in this glass is 2.0% larger than the index of refraction of red light. At what angle Φ does red light emerge from the rear face?
Marooned on a desert island and with a lot of time on your hands, you decide to disassemble your glasses to make a crude telescope with which you can scan the horizon for rescuers. Luckily you’re farsighted, and, like most people, your two eyes have different lens prescriptions. Your left eye uses a lens of power +4.5 D, and your right eye’s lens is +3.0 D. Which lens should you use for the objective and which for the eyepiece? Explain.
Modern microscopes are more likely to use a camera than human viewing. This is accomplished by replacing the eyepiece in Figure 35.14 with a photo-ocular that focuses the of the objective to a real on the sensor of a digital camera. Suppose the sensor is 22.5 mm wide, a typical value, with 4.0 μm x 4.0 μm pixels. The photo of a cell is 120 pixels in diameter. What is the cell’s actual diameter, in μm?