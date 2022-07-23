Marooned on a desert island and with a lot of time on your hands, you decide to disassemble your glasses to make a crude telescope with which you can scan the horizon for rescuers. Luckily you’re farsighted, and, like most people, your two eyes have different lens prescriptions. Your left eye uses a lens of power +4.5 D, and your right eye’s lens is +3.0 D. Which lens should you use for the objective and which for the eyepiece? Explain.