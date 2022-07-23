Lens Maker's Equation

The lens maker's equation relates the focal length of a lens to the radii of curvature of its two surfaces and the refractive index of the material. It is expressed as 1/f = (n - 1) * (1/R1 - 1/R2), where f is the focal length, n is the refractive index, and R1 and R2 are the radii of curvature of the lens surfaces. This equation is essential for calculating the radius of curvature when the focal length and refractive index are known.