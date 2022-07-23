A microscope with a tube length of 180 mm achieves a total magnification of 800x with a 40x objective and a 20x eyepiece. The microscope is focused for viewing with a relaxed eye. Approximately how far is the sample from the objective lens?
The cornea, a boundary between the air and the aqueous humor, has a 3.0 cm focal length when acting alone. What is its radius of curvature?
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Key Concepts
Focal Length
Radius of Curvature
Lens Maker's Equation
Mars (6800 km diameter) is viewed through a telescope on a night when it is 1.1 x 10⁸ km from the earth. Its angular size as seen through the eyepiece is 0.50°, the same size as the full moon seen by the naked eye. If the eyepiece focal length is 25 mm, how long is the telescope?
A 1.0-cm-tall object is 110 cm from a screen. A diverging lens with focal length -20 cm is 20 cm in front of the object. What are the focal length and distance from the screen of a second lens that will produce a well-focused, 2.0-cm-tall on the screen?
Marooned on a desert island and with a lot of time on your hands, you decide to disassemble your glasses to make a crude telescope with which you can scan the horizon for rescuers. Luckily you’re farsighted, and, like most people, your two eyes have different lens prescriptions. Your left eye uses a lens of power +4.5 D, and your right eye’s lens is +3.0 D. Which lens should you use for the objective and which for the eyepiece? Explain.
A 15-cm-focal-length converging lens is 20 cm to the right of a 7.0-cm-focal-length converging lens. A 1.0-cm-tall object is distance L to the left of the 7.0-cm-focal-length lens. What are the height and orientation of the final image?
A common optical instrument in a laser laboratory is a beam expander. One type of beam expander is shown in FIGURE P35.28. The parallel rays of a laser beam of width w₁ enter from the left. What is the width w2 of the exiting laser beam?