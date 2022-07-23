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Ch 35: Optical Instruments
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 35: Optical InstrumentsProblem 35
Chapter 35, Problem 35

Mars (6800 km diameter) is viewed through a telescope on a night when it is 1.1 x 10⁸ km from the earth. Its angular size as seen through the eyepiece is 0.50°, the same size as the full moon seen by the naked eye. If the eyepiece focal length is 25 mm, how long is the telescope?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The telescope's length refers to the focal length of the objective lens. To find this, we need to use the magnification formula for telescopes, which relates the angular size of the object, the focal length of the eyepiece, and the focal length of the objective lens.
Step 2: Recall the magnification formula for telescopes: \( M = \frac{f_{\text{objective}}}{f_{\text{eyepiece}}} \), where \( M \) is the magnification, \( f_{\text{objective}} \) is the focal length of the objective lens, and \( f_{\text{eyepiece}} \) is the focal length of the eyepiece.
Step 3: Calculate the magnification \( M \). The angular size of Mars as seen through the telescope is given as 0.50°, and the angular size of Mars without magnification can be calculated using the formula \( \theta = \frac{d}{D} \), where \( d \) is the diameter of Mars (6800 km) and \( D \) is the distance to Mars (1.1 \(\times\) 10^8 \(\text{ km}\)).
Step 4: Substitute the values into \( \theta = \frac{d}{D} \) to find the angular size of Mars without magnification. Then, use \( M = \frac{\text{angular size through telescope}}{\text{angular size without magnification}} \) to find the magnification.
Step 5: Rearrange the magnification formula \( M = \frac{f_{\text{objective}}}{f_{\text{eyepiece}}} \) to solve for \( f_{\text{objective}} \): \( f_{\text{objective}} = M \cdot f_{\text{eyepiece}} \). Substitute the calculated magnification and the given eyepiece focal length (25 mm) to find the telescope's length.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Size

Angular size refers to the apparent size of an object as seen from a specific point, measured in degrees. It is determined by the actual size of the object and its distance from the observer. In this case, Mars has an angular size of 0.50°, which is crucial for calculating how the telescope will magnify the planet's image.
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Telescope Focal Length

The focal length of a telescope is the distance from the lens or mirror to the point where light converges to form a clear image. It plays a vital role in determining the magnification of the telescope, which is calculated by the ratio of the focal length of the telescope to the focal length of the eyepiece. A longer focal length results in higher magnification.
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Magnification

Magnification in telescopes is the factor by which the telescope enlarges the image of an object. It is calculated using the formula: Magnification = Focal Length of Telescope / Focal Length of Eyepiece. Understanding magnification is essential for determining how the telescope will present Mars compared to its actual size and distance.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A microscope with a tube length of 180 mm achieves a total magnification of 800x with a 40x objective and a 20x eyepiece. The microscope is focused for viewing with a relaxed eye. Approximately how far is the sample from the objective lens?

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Textbook Question

The cornea, a boundary between the air and the aqueous humor, has a 3.0 cm focal length when acting alone. What is its radius of curvature?

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Textbook Question

A 1.0-cm-tall object is 110 cm from a screen. A diverging lens with focal length -20 cm is 20 cm in front of the object. What are the focal length and distance from the screen of a second lens that will produce a well-focused, 2.0-cm-tall on the screen?

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Textbook Question

Marooned on a desert island and with a lot of time on your hands, you decide to disassemble your glasses to make a crude telescope with which you can scan the horizon for rescuers. Luckily you’re farsighted, and, like most people, your two eyes have different lens prescriptions. Your left eye uses a lens of power +4.5 D, and your right eye’s lens is +3.0 D. Which lens should you use for the objective and which for the eyepiece? Explain.

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Textbook Question

A 15-cm-focal-length converging lens is 20 cm to the right of a 7.0-cm-focal-length converging lens. A 1.0-cm-tall object is distance L to the left of the 7.0-cm-focal-length lens. What are the height and orientation of the final image?

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Textbook Question

Modern microscopes are more likely to use a camera than human viewing. This is accomplished by replacing the eyepiece in Figure 35.14 with a photo-ocular that focuses the of the objective to a real on the sensor of a digital camera. Suppose the sensor is 22.5 mm wide, a typical value, with 4.0 μm x 4.0 μm pixels. The photo of a cell is 120 pixels in diameter. What is the cell’s actual diameter, in μm?

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