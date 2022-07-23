Understand the problem: The particle in a rigid box (also called an infinite potential well) is described by quantum mechanics. The wavefunction for the particle in the nth energy state is given by ψₙ(x) = √(2/L) * sin(nπx/L), where L is the length of the box, and x is the position within the box (0 ≤ x ≤ L). The probability of finding the particle at a position x is proportional to |ψₙ(x)|².