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Ch 40: One-Dimensional Quantum Mechanics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 40: One-Dimensional Quantum MechanicsProblem 32e
Chapter 40, Problem 32e

A particle confined in a rigid one-dimensional box of length 10 fm has an energy level En = 32.9 MeV and an adjacent energy level En+1 = 51.4 MeV. What is the mass of the particle? Can you identify it?

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Step 1: Recall the energy levels for a particle in a one-dimensional rigid box. The energy levels are given by the formula: En = n28 h2mL2, where n is the quantum number, h is Planck's constant, m is the mass of the particle, and L is the length of the box.
Step 2: Write the difference between adjacent energy levels: En+1 - En = 28 h2mL2 (n1+1) .Plugging the given values of 51.4 Mev and 32.9 Mev . .

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantum Mechanics and Particle in a Box

In quantum mechanics, a particle confined in a rigid one-dimensional box is a fundamental model that illustrates quantization of energy levels. The particle can only occupy specific energy states, which are determined by the box's length and the particle's mass. The energy levels are given by the formula Eₙ = n²h²/(8mL²), where n is the quantum number, h is Planck's constant, m is the mass of the particle, and L is the length of the box.
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Energy Level Differences

The difference in energy levels between adjacent states (Eₙ+₁ - Eₙ) can be used to derive the mass of the particle. This difference is related to the quantum number and can be expressed using the energy formula. By knowing the energy levels, one can rearrange the equations to solve for the mass, which is crucial for identifying the type of particle confined in the box.
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Mass-Energy Relation

The mass-energy relation, encapsulated in Einstein's equation E=mc², connects mass and energy. In the context of quantum mechanics, the energy levels of a particle can provide insights into its mass. By calculating the mass from the energy levels, one can identify the particle, which may correspond to known particles such as electrons, protons, or other subatomic entities based on the derived mass value.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In most metals, the atomic ions form a regular arrangement called a crystal lattice. The conduction electrons in the sea of electrons move through this lattice. FIGURE P40.34 is a one-dimensional model of a crystal lattice. The ions have mass m, charge e, and an equilibrium separation b. Suppose this crystal consists of aluminum ions with an equilibrium spacing of 0.30 nm. What are the energies of the four lowest vibrational states of these ions?

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Textbook Question

In most metals, the atomic ions form a regular arrangement called a crystal lattice. The conduction electrons in the sea of electrons move through this lattice. FIGURE P40.34 is a one-dimensional model of a crystal lattice. The ions have mass m, charge e, and an equilibrium separation b. What wavelength photons are emitted during quantum jumps between adjacent energy levels? Is this wavelength in the infrared, visible, or ultraviolet portion of the spectrum?

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Textbook Question

A particle confined in a rigid one-dimensional box of length 10 fm has an energy level En = 32.9 MeV and an adjacent energy level En+1 = 51.4 MeV. Draw an energy-level diagram showing all energy levels from 1 through n+1. Label each level and write the energy beside it.

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Textbook Question

A particle confined in a rigid one-dimensional box of length 10 fm has an energy level En = 32.9 MeV and an adjacent energy level En+1 = 51.4 MeV. Sketch the n+1 wave function on the n+1 energy level.

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Textbook Question

CALC Consider a particle in a rigid box of length L. For each of the states n = 1,n = 2, and n = 3: Where, in terms of L, are the positions at which the particle is most likely to be found?

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Textbook Question

A particle confined in a rigid one-dimensional box of length 10 fm has an energy level En = 32.9 MeV and an adjacent energy level En+1 = 51.4 MeV. Determine the values of n and n+1.

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