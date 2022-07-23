Quantum Harmonic Oscillator

The quantum harmonic oscillator is a model that describes the behavior of particles in a potential well, where the restoring force is proportional to the displacement from equilibrium. In the context of a crystal lattice, each ion can be approximated as a harmonic oscillator, allowing for the calculation of vibrational energy levels using the formula E_n = (n + 1/2)ħω, where n is the quantum number, ħ is the reduced Planck's constant, and ω is the angular frequency of oscillation.