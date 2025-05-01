Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
2(x+5)−3x=x2+12\(\left\)(x+5\(\right\))-3x=x^2+1
x(x+4)=0x\(\left\)(x+4\(\right\))=0
4(x+3)=2x+184\(\left\)(x+3\(\right\))=2x+18
x2+5x=10x^2+5x=10
Master Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Solve the given linear equation, then check your answer.
3z=03z=0
Identify the following as either an expression or equation.
2m3+8\(\frac{2m}{3}\)+8
4(a−2)=214\(\left\)(a-2\(\right\))=21
Which of the following is a linear equation in one variable?
Verify that the given value is a solution to the equation.
y=−2;5y+4=14y=-2;5y+4=14
a=2;4a+3=a+9a=2;4a+3=a+9
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.
m−9=−6m-9=-6
x−(−5)=12x-\(\left\)(-5\(\right\))=12