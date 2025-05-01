Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
x=13x=\(\frac\)13
z=−3z=-3
z=0z=0
z=3z=3
Master Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Solve the equation, then check the solution.
30−10+4=x30-10+4=x
Solve the given linear equation, then check your answer.
60=−5p60=-5p
t9=4\(\frac{t}{9}\)=4
−x=64-x=64
Identify the following as either an expression or equation.
2m3+8\(\frac{2m}{3}\)+8
4(a−2)=214\(\left\)(a-2\(\right\))=21
Which of the following is a linear equation in one variable?