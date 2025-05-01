Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
28mi1hr\(\frac{28\operatorname{\mathrm{mi}\)}}{1hr}
12mi1hr\(\frac{12\operatorname{\mathrm{mi}\)}}{1hr}
42mi1hr\(\frac{42\operatorname{\mathrm{mi}\)}}{1hr}
84mi3hrs\(\frac{84\operatorname{\mathrm{mi}\)}}{3hrs}
Master Rates with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Express each ratio as a fraction in its simplest form.
88 meters to 1414 meters
2.42.4 bags to 3143\(\frac\)14 bags.
Express each rate as a fraction and simplify.
1414 cups of flour for every 2121 cups of sugar
3636 grams per 120120 milliliters
Express each rate as a unit rate.
77 pounds of apples for $21\$21
198:12198:12
3.6:5.43.6:5.4
1121\(\frac\)12 to 2142\(\frac\)14