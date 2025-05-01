Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
107 yd 2 ft107\(\text{ yd 2 ft}\)
108 yd 1 ft108\(\text{ yd 1 ft}\)
105 yd 2 ft105\(\text{ yd 2 ft}\)
103 yd 1 ft103\(\text{ yd 1 ft}\)
Master Conversions: US Length Example 5 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
13,200ft=13,200ft=_{} __ mi
2.5mi=2.5\(\operatorname{\mathrm{mi}\)}=__ yd
Perform the indicated operation.
5 yd 2 ft + 7 ft 1 ft
24 ft 3 in - 11 ft 8 in24\(\text{ ft 3 in - 11 ft 8 in}\)
168 mi ÷ 6\(\text{168 mi ÷ 6}\)