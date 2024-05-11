Skip to main content
Precalculus
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
3h 29m
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions
34m
Exponents
32m
Polynomials Intro
19m
Multiplying Polynomials
36m
Factoring Polynomials
2m
Radical Expressions
15m
Simplifying Radical Expressions
31m
Rationalize Denominator
15m
Rational Exponents
4m
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
17m
1. Equations and inequalities
3h 27m
Worksheet
Linear Equations
31m
Rational Equations
21m
The Imaginary Unit
6m
Powers of i
11m
Complex Numbers
42m
Intro to Quadratic Equations
18m
The Square Root Property
11m
Completing the Square
12m
The Quadratic Formula
19m
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
9m
Linear Inequalities
22m
2. Graphs
43m
Worksheet
Graphs and Coordinates
7m
Two-Variable Equations
23m
Lines
12m
3. Functions & Graphs
2h 17m
Worksheet
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
35m
Common Functions
5m
Transformations
45m
Function Operations
21m
Function Composition
29m
4. Polynomial Functions
1h 54m
Worksheet
Quadratic Functions
49m
Understanding Polynomial Functions
34m
Graphing Polynomial Functions
30m
Dividing Polynomials
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
5. Rational Functions
1h 23m
Worksheet
Introduction to Rational Functions
9m
Asymptotes
35m
Graphing Rational Functions
38m
6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
2h 28m
Worksheet
Introduction to Exponential Functions
9m
Graphing Exponential Functions
25m
The Number e
8m
Introduction to Logarithms
22m
Graphing Logarithmic Functions
18m
Properties of Logarithms
27m
Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
35m
7. Measuring Angles
39m
Worksheet
Angles in Standard Position
12m
Coterminal Angles
7m
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
10m
Radians
8m
8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
2h 5m
Worksheet
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
45m
Special Right Triangles
30m
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
26m
Solving Right Triangles
23m
9. Unit Circle
1h 19m
Worksheet
Defining the Unit Circle
14m
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
9m
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
11m
Reference Angles
38m
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
6m
10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
1h 19m
Worksheet
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
32m
Phase Shifts
14m
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
10m
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
21m
11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations
1h 41m
Worksheet
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
28m
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions
44m
Linear Trigonometric Equations
28m
12. Trigonometric Identities
34m
Worksheet
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
4m
Sum and Difference Identities
3m
Double Angle Identities
16m
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
9m
13. Non-Right Triangles
1h 38m
Worksheet
Law of Sines
49m
Law of Cosines
30m
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
19m
14. Vectors
2h 25m
Worksheet
Geometric Vectors
28m
Vectors in Component Form
32m
Direction of a Vector
23m
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
27m
Dot Product
22m
Cross Product
11m
15. Polar Equations
2h 5m
Worksheet
Polar Coordinate System
29m
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates
26m
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms
29m
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations
39m
16. Parametric Equations
1h 6m
Worksheet
Graphing Parametric Equations
12m
Eliminate the Parameter
32m
Writing Parametric Equations
21m
17. Graphing Complex Numbers
1h 7m
Worksheet
Graphing Complex Numbers
6m
Polar Form of Complex Numbers
22m
Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers
14m
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)
23m
18. Systems of Equations and Matrices
1h 6m
Worksheet
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations
8m
Introduction to Matrices
11m
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
3m
Graphing Systems of Inequalities
42m
19. Conic Sections
2h 36m
Worksheet
Introduction to Conic Sections
6m
Circles
26m
Ellipses: Standard Form
33m
Parabolas
36m
Hyperbolas at the Origin
40m
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin
12m
20. Sequences, Series & Induction
1h 15m
Worksheet
Sequences
33m
Arithmetic Sequences
25m
Geometric Sequences
15m
21. Combinatorics and Probability
1h 45m
Worksheet
Factorials
11m
Combinatorics
46m
Probability
47m
22. Limits & Continuity
1h 49m
Worksheet
Introduction to Limits
41m
Finding Limits Algebraically
40m
Continuity
27m
